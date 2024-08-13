CA, US & World
Close Shark Encounter Captured on Camera Off Half Moon Bay
In a dramatic close call, two friends kayak fishing off Half Moon Bay, Northern California, had a huge shark surface directly behind them. The shark, estimated to be about 10 feet long, followed the kayakers for several minutes before eventually losing interest. The unexpected encounter left the kayakers in awe, humorously contemplating the need for a larger kayak. Meanwhile, local residents are left wondering about the presence of sharks near their waters.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 13, 2024
shark encounterHalf Moon BaykayakingNorthern Californiashark sightingfishingclose callmarine life
