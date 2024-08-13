College of the Desert’s Palm Springs Campus Set to Break Ground on $405 Million Project

The College of the Desert is moving forward with its long-awaited Palm Springs campus, a $405 million project on a 29-acre site at the former Palm Springs Mall. Scheduled to break ground in November, this state-of-the-art campus will feature four main buildings offering programs in hospitality, culinary arts, film, digital media, and TV production. The project has faced legal and funding challenges over the years, but it aims to provide new educational opportunities for students across the West Valley. The campus is expected to welcome students by Fall 2027 and may also offer four-year degree programs.