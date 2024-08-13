College of the Desert's West Valley Campus Construction to Begin This November

After years of delays and nearly $500 million in funding, the College of the Desert’s West Valley Campus in Palm Springs is set to break ground this November. The $405 million project will feature four main buildings dedicated to hospitality, culinary arts, and digital production, and aims to open by fall 2027. The campus, located at the old Palm Springs Mall, will offer state-of-the-art facilities and new educational opportunities, including potential four-year degree programs and affordable student housing.