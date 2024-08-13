Local & Community
Daniel Garcia, Twice Convicted of Murder, Scheduled for Sentencing in Palm Springs
Daniel Garcia, convicted twice for the murder of Clifford Lambert, a retired businessman who disappeared in December 2008, is set to be sentenced today. The case has seen extensive legal proceedings, including multiple retrials for Garcia and five other defendants. Garcia's attorney contends that the evidence is inadequate and that the crime was not premeditated, while the prosecution argues that Garcia’s actions were deliberate and driven by financial motives.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 13, 2024
