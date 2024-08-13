Desert Hot Springs Fire Destroys Home, Leaves Family Displaced

A devastating fire engulfed a home in Desert Hot Springs, leaving four people without shelter. The blaze, which sent flames soaring 20 feet into the air, prompted a swift response from fire crews. Myra Estrada, the homeowner, rushed to the scene, fearing for her children's safety. Thankfully, everyone escaped unharmed. However, the community remains shaken, and a GoFundMe page is being organized to support the displaced family. Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.