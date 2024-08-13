CA, US & World
FBI Investigates Hacking Attempts on Biden-Harris and Trump Campaigns
The FBI is investigating attempted cyberattacks targeting both the Biden-Harris and Trump presidential campaigns. Reports indicate that three Biden-Harris campaign staff members and former Trump adviser Roger Stone were targeted. It remains unclear if the attacks on Biden staff were successful. Roger Stone confirmed that his email was compromised. The investigation highlights ongoing concerns from cybersecurity experts about foreign interference and hack-and-leak operations in U.S. elections.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 13, 2024
