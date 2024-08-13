Flag Football Kicks Off in Coachella Valley with Exciting New Programs

Flag football is making its debut in the Coachella Valley, with seven local schools, including Xavier Prep and Desert Hot Springs, starting programs this fall. Head Coach Chad Prest of Xavier Prep is leading his team into their first season, emphasizing the importance of treating the sport with the same seriousness as traditional football. The new sport offers unique challenges, such as the absence of linemen and specific rules about running the ball, which require players to be more versatile and athletic. Tim O’Brien reports live from Xavier Prep, where the excitement for this new addition to the local sports scene is palpable.