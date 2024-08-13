Florida Family Nets 56 Pounds of Cocaine During Fishing Trip

A Florida family on a charter boat off Collier County made an unexpected catch: 25 kilograms (56 pounds) of cocaine, concealed in a package the size of a microwave oven. Initially mistaking it for an alligator or life jacket, the captain realized it was illegal drugs when white powder was discovered. The cocaine, with an estimated street value of $625,000, was likely washed ashore by recent storms. The family reported the find to the Coast Guard, making this fishing trip one to remember for all the wrong reasons.