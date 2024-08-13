High School Football Season Kicks Off with Xavier Prep's New Offense and Flag Football's Olympic Future

As summer ends, high school football returns to the Coachella Valley with Xavier Prep focusing on a revamped offense under new coordinator Taylor Pope and a strong defense despite the loss of USC commit Elijah Icona. This Friday marks the start of Friday Night Lights, with NBC Palm Springs offering in-depth coverage of local high school games. The flag football season also begins, with Xavier Prep hosting Linfield Christian. Looking ahead to the 2028 LA Olympics, flag football will debut as a new event, generating excitement among athletes and NFL players alike.