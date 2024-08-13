Hot and Hazy Week Ahead for Rancho Mirage with Air Quality Alert

Rancho Mirage is experiencing hot, humid, and hazy conditions due to wind-blown dust and an air quality alert lasting until Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to reach 109°F today, slightly above average but far from the 1967 record high of 120°F. Winds are gusting at 21 mph in White Water and 24 mph in Yucca Valley. Tomorrow's forecast includes continued high temperatures around 111°F in Cathedral City, La Quinta, and Palm Desert. Monsoonal moisture might bring some relief later in the week, with temperatures expected to remain in the triple digits.