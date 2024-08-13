Jordan Chiles Loses Bronze Medal After Appeal Rejection; WNBA Star Files Lawsuit Over Trade

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles lost her first individual Olympic bronze medal after an appeal by USA Gymnastics was rejected. The medal was initially awarded after an inquiry over her floor exercise score in Paris, which was later challenged by the Romanian team for missing the review deadline. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the Romanian challenge. In other sports news, Olympic bronze medalist and WNBA player Dearica Hamby has filed a federal lawsuit against the WNBA and the Las Vegas Aces, alleging discrimination and retaliation after being traded while pregnant. The WNBA is reviewing the lawsuit, following an investigation that resulted in a suspension for the Aces' head coach and loss of a future draft pick.