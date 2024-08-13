Local & Community
Palm Springs Animal Shelter Hosts "Clear the Shelters" Adoption Event Next Week
The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is set to host its "Clear the Shelters" adoption event on August 17th and 18th, aiming to address their overpopulation issue. NBC Palm Springs will feature profiles of potential pets throughout the week. As part of the 10th annual Clear the Shelters campaign, animal advocates across the country are participating. Notably, Beth Stern, known for her work in animal welfare, showcased her unique, cage-free cat adoption center and emphasized the importance of adopting rather than shopping for pets. For more information on local shelters, visit cleartheshelters.com
August 13, 2024
