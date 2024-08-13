Palm Springs International Airport Announces New Nonstop Flight to NYC

Starting this December, Palm Springs International Airport will offer a new seasonal nonstop flight to New York City's JFK, operated by Delta Airlines. The route will run on Saturdays, with the Airbus arriving in Palm Springs at 10:50 a.m. and departing at 12:50 p.m. The flight duration is approximately 5 hours and 45 minutes. Harry Barrett Jr., the airport's executive director, stated that the new service aims to enhance connectivity and convenience for travelers, running through May 2025.