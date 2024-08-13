CA, US & World
Record-Breaking Meth Seizure in Atlanta: 2,380 Pounds Hidden in Celery
The DEA has seized 2,380 pounds of methamphetamine in Atlanta, marking the largest seizure ever in the city. The drugs were concealed in celery, smuggled across the border in a 16-wheeler truck linked to a Mexican drug cartel. With an estimated wholesale value of $3 million, the seizure underscores ongoing issues at a local farmers market, which has previously been used for illegal drug shipments. The Georgia Agricultural Commissioner is collaborating with law enforcement to address this problem.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 13, 2024
DEA seizuremethamphetamineAtlantadrug smugglingMexican cartelfarmers marketcelery concealmentGeorgia Agricultural Commissioner
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...