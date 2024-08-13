CA, US & World
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s New York Ballot Access Petition Denied by Judge
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bid for the presidential ballot in New York has hit a significant setback as a judge invalidated his petition. The decision follows a lawsuit by the Clear Choice Political Action Committee, which argued that Kennedy's claimed New York residency is false and that he actually lives in California. Despite Kennedy's claims of being a lifelong New York resident, the court ruled in favor of the PAC, blocking his ballot access in the state.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 13, 2024
Robert F Kennedy JrNew York ballot accessClear Choice PACresidency disputepresidential campaigncourt rulingballot petition
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...