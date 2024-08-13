Trump’s Late-Night Interview with Elon Musk Stirs Controversy as Kamala Harris Gears Up for DNC

Former President Trump spent hours on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in a late-night interview with Elon Musk, where he discussed his faith, criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, and outlined his second-term agenda, including a major deportation plan and closing the Department of Education. The Harris campaign dismissed the interview as "unhinged" and criticized Trump’s agenda as extreme. As Trump’s remarks make waves, Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, are preparing to make their case at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week, with recent polls showing Harris gaining traction, especially among younger voters.