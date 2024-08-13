Wind Gusts and Air Quality Alert in Rancho Mirage Amid High Temperatures

As we take a live look at Rancho Mirage, the city is experiencing clear blue skies with increasing wind gusts expected throughout the evening. An air quality alert is in effect due to wind-blown dust, expected to expire on Wednesday morning. Temperatures today reached a high of 111 degrees, slightly above the seasonal average of 108. Tomorrow, conditions will be hot and dry, with temperatures reaching up to 112 degrees in some areas. The seven-day forecast indicates that the heat will continue, with possible cloud coverage and moisture returning by the weekend.