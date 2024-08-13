Weather
Your SoCal ‘Tuesday Morning’ Weather Briefing!
The Coachella Valley will be under total sunshine today with highs near 110°. You can expect more of the same for your Wednesday and Thursday. Those wind-prone areas of the Valley may experience gusty on-shore winds later this afternoon. Because of the possibility of wind-blown dust, an Air Quality Alert has been posted through Wednesday morning. Although today's dew points will be lower than yesterday, you'll still feel some humidity today. Surface moisture will be at its lowest Wednesday and Thursday before those dews start moving back up. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 13, 2024
