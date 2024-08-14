Entertainment Report
Agua Caliente Entertainment Report: Hollywood Highlights and Upcoming Releases
Today's Agua Caliente Entertainment Report, brought to you by Agua Caliente Casinos, features exciting news from Hollywood. The hit series "Only Murders in the Building" is heading to Hollywood in its fourth season, launching on August 27th on Hulu. Francis Ford Coppola's highly anticipated sci-fi epic "Megalopolis" is set to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Meanwhile, Katy Perry's latest music video has sparked an investigation in Spain, as authorities look into potential environmental damage during filming.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
Agua Caliente Entertainment ReportHollywoodOnly Murders in the BuildingMegalopolisToronto International Film FestivalKaty Perryenvironmental investigation
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...