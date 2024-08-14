Weather
Blue Skies in the Coachella Valley as Heat and Humidity Rise
While New Jersey enjoys the northern lights, the Coachella Valley basks in clear blue skies. Today’s high hit 110°F, slightly above the average. Winds are picking up near the pass, with gusts around 20 mph due to nearby fires. Expect hot and dry conditions tomorrow with highs reaching 112°F, but humidity will increase by the weekend. Enjoy the dry desert air while it lasts!
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
