Clear the Shelter: Palm Springs Animal Shelter Hosts 10th Annual Adoption Event
NBC Palm Springs teams up with the Palm Springs Animal Shelter for the 10th annual Clear the Shelter event. With the shelter overcrowded, Silvercrest is covering all adoption fees this weekend. Hundreds of animals, like Jane the kitten, are ready for their forever homes. The shelter also seeks fosters, volunteers, and donations to help support these animals in need.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
