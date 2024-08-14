Coachella Valley Weather Update: Sunshine and Heat Continue with Slight Breezes

The Coachella Valley is enjoying a cloud-free guarantee today, with dry conditions across all atmospheric levels. Temperatures are slightly above normal, reaching around 109-112°F, with clear skies expected throughout the day. Winds will be breezy, particularly in wind-prone areas, but not a significant factor. As we move into the week, temperatures will remain steady, with highs hovering around 110-114°F. Humidity will increase slightly by Friday, but overall, the region will stay hot and relatively dry.