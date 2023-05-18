Comic Hannah Gadsby Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About Netflix’s “Something Special”

<p>Hannah Gadsby is radically funny as evident in their new Netflix special "Something Special." At the top of the show, they claimed it would be a romantic comedy about their journey in finding the love of their life Jenny. In this interview, we talked about the feel good vibe of their show, how meeting Jenny impacted their standup, the importance of Netflix for comedians, and what they want audience to take away from "Something Special."</p> <p>Raw, funny, honest, and yes, special, "Hannah Gadsby: Something Special" is now out on Netflix.</p> <p>See our interview below. For our complete look at "Hannah Gadsby: Something Special," click <a href="https://mannythemovieguy.com/interviews/">here</a>.</p> <div style="width: 1280px;" class="wp-video"><!--[if lt IE 9]><script></script><![endif]--> <video class="wp-video-shortcode" id="video-508805-1" width="1280" height="720" preload="metadata" controls="controls"><source type="video/mp4" src="https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/05/Hannah_Gadsby__Something_Special_Interview.mp4?_=1" /><a href="https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/05/Hannah_Gadsby__Something_Special_Interview.mp4">https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/05/Hannah_Gadsby__Something_Special_Interview.mp4</a></video></div>

