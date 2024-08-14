The Roggin Report
Tuesday, August 13th
The Desert Health District's potential sale to Tenet Healthcare is stirring up discussions, with a recent survey revealing community concerns. Contributor Brian Harnick weighed in on the issue, emphasizing the importance of Tenet gathering marketing data to ensure the deal's approval. Additionally, the idea of converting surplus school district property into affordable housing for teachers sparked a heated debate. Harnick criticized the proposal, arguing that school boards should focus on education rather than entering the housing market, suggesting that higher teacher pay is the real solution.
August 14, 2024
