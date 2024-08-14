News

ALERT

CA, US & World

Family of Teen Killed by LAPD Seeks Justice as New Video Surfaces

Loved ones of 18-year-old Ricky Ramirez gathered to remember the recent high school graduate, whose life was tragically cut short by Los Angeles police last month. As the LAPD released surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the shooting, Ramirez's family continues to seek justice and financial compensation, questioning the officers' actions during the incident.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 14, 2024

Ricky RamirezLAPD shootingsurveillance videofamily gatheringjusticefinancial compensationpolice investigationLos Angeles
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...