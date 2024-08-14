CA, US & World
Family of Teen Killed by LAPD Seeks Justice as New Video Surfaces
Loved ones of 18-year-old Ricky Ramirez gathered to remember the recent high school graduate, whose life was tragically cut short by Los Angeles police last month. As the LAPD released surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the shooting, Ramirez's family continues to seek justice and financial compensation, questioning the officers' actions during the incident.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
