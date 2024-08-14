News

Water Wise Wednesday

Free Water Conservation Kits Available from Coachella Valley Water District

On Water Wise Wednesday, Lorraine Garcia from Coachella Valley Water District discussed free water conservation kits available for residential customers. The kits include an efficient handheld showerhead, a moisture meter, leak detection tablets for toilets, and a conservation guide.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 14, 2024

