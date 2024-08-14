Water Wise Wednesday
Free Water Conservation Kits Available from Coachella Valley Water District
On Water Wise Wednesday, Lorraine Garcia from Coachella Valley Water District discussed free water conservation kits available for residential customers. The kits include an efficient handheld showerhead, a moisture meter, leak detection tablets for toilets, and a conservation guide.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
