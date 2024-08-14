Manny the Movie Guy
Happy Pride: Inside the Making of Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Queer Love”
The reality dating show "The Ultimatum" is one of the most popular titles on Netflix and now, they have a LGBTQ-themed version called "Queer Love." I spent some time with the contestants Lexi, Mal, and Vanessa, and host JoAnna Swisher. Take a look at our interviews in this behind-the-scenes look at "The Ultimatum: Queer Love."
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
