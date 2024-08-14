Imperial Irrigation District Finalizes Water Conservation Deal with Federal Government

The Imperial Irrigation District has secured an agreement with the federal government to reduce water usage from the Colorado River, approving the conservation deal on Monday. The district will leave 700,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Mead through 2026. This agreement unlocks nearly $250 million in federal funding for Salton Sea restoration and provides financial support to farmers, tribes, and agencies that cut back on water use during the summer. The deal is part of a broader drought mitigation effort funded by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.