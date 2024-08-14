Jury Seated in Trial of Former Las Vegas Official Accused of Killing Journalist

The jury has been seated in the trial of Robert Telles, a former Las Vegas public administrator accused of stabbing investigative journalist Jeff German to death in 2022. German was reportedly working on a story about a hostile work environment in Telles' office at the time of his death. Telles' attorney has indicated that he plans to testify during the trial, which is set to begin with opening statements this morning and is expected to last 2 to 3 weeks.