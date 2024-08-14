The Roggin Report
Tuesday, August 13th
As Tenet Healthcare seeks to secure a 30-year lease of Desert Regional Medical Center for $650 million, the company has started surveying local residents for feedback. The lease proposal, which includes non-compete clauses, will be decided by voters in the November election. Media and healthcare workers were reportedly locked out from participating in the survey, raising questions about transparency.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
