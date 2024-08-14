Tuesday, August 13th

News

As Tenet Healthcare seeks to secure a 30-year lease of Desert Regional Medical Center for $650 million, the company has started surveying local residents for feedback. The lease proposal, which includes non-compete clauses, will be decided by voters in the November election. Media and healthcare workers were reportedly locked out from participating in the survey, raising questions about transparency.

August 14, 2024

