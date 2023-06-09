“Never Have I Ever” Cast Bids Goodbye – Maitreyi, Darren, and Jaren Final Season Interview

<p>Mindy Kaling’s "Never Have I Ever" is finishing its run with a big bang! The fourth and final season is as fun and charming and honest as the entire season and definitely my favorite. So it was such a treat meeting Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi), Darren Barnet (Paxton), and Jaren Lewison (Ben).</p> <p>See the actors’ message to fans below. And click <a href="https://mannythemovieguy.com/interviews/">here</a> for our complete look at "Never Have I Ever."</p> <p>The final episodes of "Never Have I Ever" is now out on <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80179190">Netflix</a>.</p> <div style="width: 1280px;" class="wp-video"><video class="wp-video-shortcode" id="video-511287-2" width="1280" height="720" preload="metadata" controls="controls"><source type="video/mp4" src="https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/06/Main_Cast_of__Never_Have_I_Ever__Bids_Goodbye.mp4?_=2" /><a href="https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/06/Main_Cast_of__Never_Have_I_Ever__Bids_Goodbye.mp4">https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/06/Main_Cast_of__Never_Have_I_Ever__Bids_Goodbye.mp4</a></video></div> <p> </p>

