<p>Mindy Kaling’s "Never Have I Ever" is finishing its run with a big bang! The fourth and final season is as fun, charming and honest and definitely my favorite.</p> <p>I spent some time with Ramona Young (Eleanor), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola), Poorna Jagannathan (Dr. Nalini aka Devi’s mom) and Richa Moorjani (Kamala). We spoke about the impact of "Never Have I Ever."</p> <p>The fourth and final season of "Never Have I Ever" is now out on Netflix.</p> <p>See our interview below. For our complete look at "Never Have I Ever," click <a href="https://mannythemovieguy.com/interviews/">here</a>.</p> <div style="width: 1280px;" class="wp-video"><video class="wp-video-shortcode" id="video-511925-3" width="1280" height="720" preload="metadata" controls="controls"><source type="video/mp4" src="https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/06/Never_Have_I_Ever_Cast_Talks_Final_Season.mp4?_=3" /><a href="https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/06/Never_Have_I_Ever_Cast_Talks_Final_Season.mp4">https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/06/Never_Have_I_Ever_Cast_Talks_Final_Season.mp4</a></video></div>

