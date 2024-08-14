Northern Lights and Perseid Meteor Shower Dazzle Over Hackettstown, New Jersey

Residents of Hackettstown, New Jersey, witnessed a rare and breathtaking display of the Northern Lights early Monday morning, accompanied by the Perseid meteor shower. The stunning aurora, visible between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m., was the result of a geomagnetic storm caused by a coronal mass ejection. The display, which illuminated the night sky, is a phenomenon that many consider a must-see experience.