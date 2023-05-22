Patricia Arquette, Matt Dillon Talk About Shooting in the Desert for Apple TV+’s “High Desert”

<p>I love, love, love Patricia Arquette. She is always sweet and lovely to talk to, and she’s fantastic as Peggy in the new Apple TV+ series "High Desert." Alongside her is the equally fantastic Matt Dillon as the love of her life Denny.</p> <p>I spent some time with both actors to talk about their interest in joining the cast, their characters, and shooting in the Coachella Valley, the place I call home.</p> <p>The first three episodes of "High Desert" is now out on Apple TV+ with every new episode of the 8-episode series coming out every Wednesday until June 21.</p> <p>Take a look at our interview below. For our complete look at "High Desert," click <a href="https://mannythemovieguy.com/interviews/">here</a>.</p> <div style="width: 1280px;" class="wp-video"><video class="wp-video-shortcode" id="video-509204-2" width="1280" height="720" preload="metadata" controls="controls"><source type="video/mp4" src="https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/05/HIGH_DESERT_Interview_with_Patricia_Arquette__Matt_Dillon.mp4?_=2" /><a href="https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/05/HIGH_DESERT_Interview_with_Patricia_Arquette__Matt_Dillon.mp4">https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/05/HIGH_DESERT_Interview_with_Patricia_Arquette__Matt_Dillon.mp4</a></video></div>

