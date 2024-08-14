Local & Community
Riverside County Animal Services Seizes 12 Horses Amid Animal Cruelty Investigation
Riverside County Animal Services is actively investigating a case of animal cruelty in Cabazon, where at least 12 horses are being seized from a property on Esperanza Avenue. The property owner is expected to be arrested, and officials plan to request felony animal cruelty charges from the district attorney. The investigation was prompted by a complaint filed with animal services. More details will be provided as the story develops.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
Riverside Countyanimal crueltyhorses seizedCabazoninvestigationfelony chargesproperty owner arrested
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...