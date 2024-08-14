Water Wise Wednesday
Save Water and Money: Coachella Valley Water District's Toilet Rebate Program
On Water Wise Wednesday, Lorraine Garcia from Coachella Valley Water District discussed their rebate program for replacing old toilets. Customers can receive a $100 rebate per toilet and an additional $10 for recycling the old unit. Commercial customers can get up to $140 off. To apply, visit CVWD.org/rebates.
