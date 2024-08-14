Local & Community
Tenet Healthcare Seeks Public Input on Desert Regional Medical Center Takeover
Tenet Healthcare has distributed a survey to local residents to gather opinions on its proposed takeover of Desert Regional Medical Center. The plan involves a 30-year lease agreement costing around $650 million, which includes non-compete clauses. The deal requires voter approval in the upcoming November election. However, media and healthcare workers have been excluded from participating in the survey process.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
