The Fab Five Talks “Queer Eye” Season 7 with Manny the Movie Guy

<p>I always have a great time talking to Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France – members of the Netflix series "Queer Eye" now on its seventh season. And it was also cute and heartwarming for them to let me know they remember me, awwwww.</p> <p>In this interview, we talked about the show returning for the seventh season, the appeal of "Queer Eye," working together, their friendship, and what they hope for viewers to get after watching "Queer Eye: More than a Makeover" 7.</p> <p>"Queer Eye" 7 is now out on Netflix.</p> <p>Check out interview below. For our complete look at "Queer Eye," click <a href="https://mannythemovieguy.com/interviews/">here</a>.</p> <div style="width: 1280px;" class="wp-video"><!--[if lt IE 9]><script></script><![endif]--> <video class="wp-video-shortcode" id="video-509338-1" width="1280" height="720" preload="metadata" controls="controls"><source type="video/mp4" src="https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/05/Fab_Five_Talks_QUEER_EYE_Season_7.mp4?_=1" /><a href="https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/05/Fab_Five_Talks_QUEER_EYE_Season_7.mp4">https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/05/Fab_Five_Talks_QUEER_EYE_Season_7.mp4</a></video></div>

