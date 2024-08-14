Weather
Tropical Storm Ernesto Nears Category One Hurricane Status, Impacting Puerto Rico
Tropical Storm Ernesto is intensifying and is close to reaching Category One hurricane status as it moves through the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. While it did not make direct landfall on Puerto Rico, the storm is bringing heavy rain and strong winds, leaving over 100,000 people without power. Ernesto is projected to strengthen further and could reach Bermuda as a Category Two or Three hurricane by Saturday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
