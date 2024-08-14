CA, US & World
U.S. Approves $20 Billion Arms Sale to Israel Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
The U.S. has approved a $20 billion arms deal with Israel, including over 50 F-15 fighter jets and various munitions. Congress was notified on Tuesday, though deliveries are expected to begin no sooner than 2026. The deal aims to bolster Israel's long-term military capabilities amid growing concerns of a broader Middle East conflict.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
US arms saleIsrael20 billion dealF15 fighter jetsMiddle East tensionsCongressmilitary capabilitylongterm defense
