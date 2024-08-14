Business, Finance & Tech
U.S. Inflation Slows Below 3% for First Time Since 2021, Raising Hopes for Economic Boost
The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) slowed to 2.9% for the 12 months ending in July, marking the first time inflation has fallen below 3% since March 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. With inflation appearing under control, economists are optimistic that the Federal Reserve may lower borrowing costs to stimulate job growth.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
