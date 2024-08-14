Water Wise Wednesday
Water Wise Wednesday: Detect Leaks and Save Water with Flume Smart Home Water Monitor
In this week's Water Wise Wednesday, Lorraine Garcia from the Coachella Valley Water District discusses their partnership with Flume, introducing a smart home water monitor that easily detects leaks and helps conserve water. Learn how this device can save thousands of gallons of water by instantly notifying you of any issues, even when you're away from home.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
Water Wise WednesdayCoachella Valley Water DistrictLorraine GarciaFlumeSmart Home Water Monitorwater conservationleak detectionwater savingshome deviceCVWDwater rebates
