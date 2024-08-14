Hashtag Trivia
Wednesday, August 14th: National Creamsicle Day, Tattoo Removal Day, and Lizard-Themed Pop Quiz
Today, August 14th, 2024, features several unique observances including National Creamsicle Day, National Tattoo Removal Day, National Military Marriage Day, and World Lizard Day. The pop quiz highlights two lizard-related questions: one about the sand-dwelling lizard found near Coachella Valley and another about the rock icon known as the "Lizard King." Tune in for more trivia, weather updates, and news headlines.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
