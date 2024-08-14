News

White Water Fire Causes Lane Closures and Major Traffic on I-10

A fire burning near White Water has led to significant lane closures on the I-10, causing traffic to back up for miles. The fire, which started around 1 p.m., has burned five acres and reached the freeway's center divider. Eastbound lanes and the on/off ramps at White Water have been closed, but no buildings are currently threatened.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 14, 2024

