Local & Community
White Water Fire Causes Lane Closures and Major Traffic on I-10
A fire burning near White Water has led to significant lane closures on the I-10, causing traffic to back up for miles. The fire, which started around 1 p.m., has burned five acres and reached the freeway's center divider. Eastbound lanes and the on/off ramps at White Water have been closed, but no buildings are currently threatened.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 14, 2024
White Water fireI10 lane closurestraffic backupeastbound lanes closedWhite Water exitfreeway fireCalifornia firestraffic updateCoachella Valley news
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...