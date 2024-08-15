Ari Shapiro: Meet the New Host of “The Mole” Season 2 on Netflix

Many moons ago, Ari Shapiro auditioned to be one of the contestants in "The Mole." Fast-forward to now and he finds himself hosting season 2 of the reality series competition on Netflix. I first heard of Ari through the National Public Radio’s "All Things Considered." And I’ve been a fan since. And I’m here to tell you that he brings his wit and journalistic humor to the new season of "The Mole." I spent some time with Ari to talk about his interest in hosting "The Mole," what we can expect from this season, his advice to future contestants, and what he hopes people pick up from watching this latest adventure.