Local & Community
Brush Fire in North Palm Springs Could Disrupt Evening Commute
A brush fire is burning near Highway 62 and Painted Hills Road in North Palm Springs, covering about five acres so far. Viewer photos show smoke near transmission towers, with Riverside County fire trucks and CHP vehicles on scene. The CHP is preparing to shut down the northbound lanes. Fortunately, no structures are threatened, and there are no reports of injuries.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 15, 2024
