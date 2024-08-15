Cast of “Those About to Die” Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About Roman Empire Drama

I had a great time talking to some of the cast members of Peacock’s "Those About to Die" as much as watching the gladiator series. First stop is Gabriella Pession and Dimitri Leonidas. Pession plays Antonia, the fierce wife of Rupert Penry-Jones’ Marsus. Alongside Pession is Leonidas who plays the superstar charioteer Scorpus. And then we have the gladiators. Moe Hashim ("Kwame") is the brave lion killer and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson ("Viggo") is the Norse Man. Both have affecting character arcs that you have to see until the very end.