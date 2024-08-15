Cathedral City Fire Chief Under Investigation for Hostile Work Environment

Cathedral City Fire Chief Michael Contreras is under investigation following 14 complaints alleging a hostile work environment. A third-party investigator has been appointed to examine the claims. City Manager Charlie McClendon described the investigation as standard procedure and expressed confidence in Chief Contreras, noting that recent changes to workplace policies may have caused some employee dissatisfaction. Cathedral City Mayor Mark Carnevale also voiced his support for the chief. Contreras has served as the city's fire chief since October 2022.