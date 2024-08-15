Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About “My Spy: The Eternal City”

Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman return to the "My Spy" franchise with "The Eternal City." This time, Bautista’s JJ has mellowed down even baking scones and wearing fanny packs. Meanwhile, Coleman’s Sophie is growing up complete with boy crushes. But drama begins when Sophie joins her school’s choir to Rome. There will be a lot of spying to do! I sat down with both Bautista and Coleman to talk about their return for the sequel, their dynamics, and what they hoped viewers get after watching the film. Bautista, who’s part Filipino, even said "Salamat" (thank you)! Awwwwwww! "My Spy: The Eternal City" is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.