Weather
Desert Heat Waves to Continue with Humidity on the Rise
The Coachella Valley is experiencing above-normal temperatures, reaching 109-113°F today. Clear skies prevail, but humidity levels are expected to rise starting tomorrow with potential monsoonal moisture. Temperatures will remain high through the weekend, with a slight chance of thunderstorms and cooler temperatures next Wednesday if clouds develop. Keep hydrated and prepared for increasing humidity.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 15, 2024
Coachella Valleyheatwavehumiditymonsoonal moisturetemperaturesthunderstormsweather forecast
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...